Gallery in Glendive to host Evelyn Cameron photography exhibit

The Gallery in Glendive, is pleased to announce The Evelyn Cameron Photography Exhibit to be on display at The Gallery throughout the month of January, 2021. Evelyn Cameron was an immigrant from England, who in the early 1900’s, lived, worked and photographed the life, landscapes, people and animals of Eastern Montana, specifically the Terry/Fallon area. Through the eye of her Graflex camera on a tripod, Evelyn captured everyday history. Famous for her black and white photographs, over 35 of these photographs taken by Evelyn will be included in the exhibit and on display to the public at The Gallery. A prolific diary writer, Evelyn’s diary from 100 years ago, 1921, will also be included in the exhibit for the public to peruse, as well as an old hymnal from 1910. All of these items are on loan from the Prairie County Museum & Evelyn Cameron Gallery located in Terry.
The public is invited to enjoy the exhibit during regular Gallery hours, Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4pm, and Saturdays, from 10am-1pm. Special open houses are scheduled for Sunday, January 10, 2021, from 1pm-4pm, and Friday, January 22, 2021, from 5-7pm. These special open houses will include a pianist who will play music from the 1910 hymnal and music from the early 1900’s. Glenn Heitz, resident expert of Evelyn Cameron and president of the Prairie County Museum and Evelyn Cameron Gallery, will be on hand at the open houses to answer questions and tell stories about Evelyn’s life and work. Light refreshments will be served. COVID mandates will be in effect.
The Prairie County Museum and Evelyn Cameron Gallery are open Memorial Day thru labor Day or by appointment, and having this “Exhibit” in January at The Gallery in Glendive will allow the public another chance to enjoy the wonderful talent Evelyn had for capturing these moments in time. It is truly a fascinating exhibit and will hopefully give the public a taste of what is available at the full exhibit at the Prairie County Museum and Evelyn Cameron Gallery in Terry, Montana. Make plans to view the Evelyn Cameron Exhibit at The Gallery in January, 2021, and experience meeting Evelyn Cameron, a fascinating personality from the early 1900’s, and enjoying her chronicles in photos and words of an important time in eastern Montana’s history.
There is no charge for the Exhibit and everyone is welcome.