A new adventure is beginning in Sidney, Montana, a journey that will begin in the small village of La Mancha Spain.
Your ticket to this amazing, 1,000-page journey is the Classics We Forgot to Read Book Club, which meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Avenue SE, in Sidney.
The club has chosen Don Quixote by Miguel De Servantes Saavedra as its next Book Club selection, the Penguin Classics version. The timeless classic follows the misadventures of Don Quixote, from La Mancha.
Because the book is so long, it won’t be due until Feb. 1. That way, everyone will have time to read it and get ready for the discussions.
Comments, questions, insights about the book may be posted at the group’s Facebook page, online at https://m.facebook.com/groups/4374402575964748. Clearly label any and all spoilers before commenting, however.
The book club is also planning to watch the musical, Man of La Mancha, in February to conclude this book selection.