The winners of the annual Miniature Art Show have been announced and they are as follows:
1st place — Kimberly Jansen for “Sunshine State”
2nd place — Debra Keirce for “Pub Crawl”
3rd place — Janet Sullivan for “Morning Fog”
Honorable mentions also went to Kimberly Jansen for “Dump The Junk”, Judy Michael for “John Deere Tractor”, Christine Bass for “Three Amigos”, Linda Rossin for “Reserved Seating”, Carmen Luna for “Long Billed Culew, and Akiko Watanabe for “Sunset Watcher.”
All of the entries will continue to be on display now through Jan. 16 at Mondak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. The exhibit is free.
One of the most anticipated art shows of the year at the MDHC, it features work from artists around the world in the miniature format. No piece in the show is larger than 5 by 7 inches, and many are event smaller, yet each contains amazing detail.
Many of these amazing pieces are for sale, and would make great gifts for the holiday season.
