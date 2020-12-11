With winter looming and pandemic anxiety rising, a new prompt book from Two Sylvias Press The Whimsical Muse: Poetic Play for Busy Creatives by Danell Jones, Ph.D., may be just the thing to ignite creativity and lift spirits.
Jones is an adjunct professor in the Department of English, Philosophy & Modern Languages at Montana State University Billings.
The 84 exercises in The Whimsical Muse give creativity a chance. They require no planning or preparation. All a writer needs to do is open the book and go. And creatives shouldn’t be surprised if using the book leads to more writing. As Jones explains, “The more you use your imagination, the more imagination you’ll have, and the more you’ll write.”
Unlike other writing prompt books, The Whimsical Muse has been specially designed to adapt to suit the moment. Each prompt has two parts: “Quick” and “Lingering.” If they are really strapped for time, writers can opt for a “Quick” activity that can be done in a matter of minutes. If they have more time, they can turn to the “Lingering” section for ways to develop ideas or take them in an entirely new direction.
Writers shouldn’t be surprised if their energy and spirits lift as they start working. It turns out that getting words on the page ignites gusto and fearlessness. It won’t take long for writers to see their imaginations for the remarkable resources they are.
"If writer’s block is real, then finally here’s a cure,” explains former Montana Laureate Lowell Jaeger. “The Whimsical Muse is a playful little book packed with quirky and thought-provoking poetry prompts.”
His colleague, Tami Haaland, another Montana Poet Laureate and professor of English at MSUB, agrees. "Every page of The Whimsical Muse is a potential poem, and each quotation, each suggestion for either a brief exercise or a more extended exploration is designed to get us past whatever stands in the way."
The Whimsical Muse may be just what creatives need to get through the next few months of uncertainty. And it’s just possible that its unique writing prompts will inspire them for years to come.