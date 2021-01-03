MSU BILLINGS NEWS— Two of Montana State University Billings’ own have recently participated in the creation of a new anthology, Poetics for the More-than-Human World.
MSUB English Professor, Dr. Bernard Quetchenbach, co-edited the recently published book alongside Mary Newell and Sarah Nolan. Through an internship opportunity, MSUB undergraduate student Brie Barron is credited for book design.
In 2018, Quetchenbach joined the team as co-editor after accepting an invitation from Newell. The initial project was published as a special issue of the journal Dispatches from the Poetry Wars. “Early on, we started thinking of it also as a print book,” comments Quetchenbach.
The anthology, which focuses on the expanding field of ecopoetics, is over 500 pages long and features 140 contributors representing North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Oceana. Many of the contributors are poets, joined by several commentators and artists who collaborated on illustrated works. The collection also includes works contributed by members of several indigenous peoples.
Four poet laureates are featured in the anthology including Bernard Noel of France, Rae Armantrout of the United States, George Kalamaras of Indiana, and Montana laureate Melissa Kwasny. Writers Andy Melrose and Mark Rutter are notable figures in the anthology, both faculty at the University of Winchester, a partner institution of MSUB.
Barron was involved in both journal and book publications of the anthology as an intern for the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages. She is currently a junior who is majoring in English with an emphasis in literature and minor in sociology.
“I am really grateful to have been a part of this project,” comments Barron. “Working so closely with the incredible authors that contributed to the anthology gave me the chance to really understand the process behind their pieces. As a literature major, it was a stellar opportunity to see that side of the work.”
Barron’s experience with The Rook proved invaluable as she was exactly the right student for the job, according to Quetchenbach.
“She was ready to take on what proved to be a mammoth undertaking,” he remarks. “With recent graduate Mike Wade, she’s currently producing FeverDream Magazine, an online journal. And all this while maintaining a full undergrad academic schedule, working, and parenting.”
Not one to rest, Quetchenbach is currently working with Newell and with two new members of their editorial team on a book called The Routledge Companion to Ecopoetics.
Poetics for the More-than-Human World is published by Spuyten Duyvil Publishing of New York and can be purchased online directly from the press or at This House of Books in downtown Billings.