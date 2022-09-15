Don Gatlin and the Kenny Rogers Band

Don Gatlin and the Kenny Rogers Band are coming to Eastern Montana.

Eastern Montana Concert Association is bringing four exceptional concerts to the region, working through Nashville-based Live on Stage, Inc. All performances will be at 7:30 p.m. at Dawson County High School Auditorium in Glendive.

For further information, contact Twylla McPherson, 406-377-2677 or emca.pres@gmail.com.



