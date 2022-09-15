Eastern Montana Concert Association is bringing four exceptional concerts to the region, working through Nashville-based Live on Stage, Inc. All performances will be at 7:30 p.m. at Dawson County High School Auditorium in Glendive.
For further information, contact Twylla McPherson, 406-377-2677 or emca.pres@gmail.com.
The first concert of the season, set for Sept. 27, features the Everly Set and is sponsored by Cetera Wealth Partners, Bravera Bank and Jean Basta, MD.
As teens in 1957, Phil and Don Everly unleashed sounds that captivated the world, ultimately influencing the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, the Eagles and many more. Six decades later, acclaimed NYC singer-songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller have come together to create The Everly Set, which celebrates the Everly Brothers and their greatest hits.
Then, on Nov. 10, the Kenny Rogers Band featuring Don Gatlin is on tap, thanks to corporate sponsors McPherson Dental, American Ford and Stockman Bank.
Gatlin is a longtime friend of Kenny Rogers and, as some may recall, was lead singer for the band Savanah Jack, which performed in Glendive for the 75th season in 2015. Gatlin has joined Kenny’s original band to present an ageless performance that includes of Rogers' greatest hits as well as stories about his illustrious career.
This is not just a tribute band. This is Kenny Rogers actual band, and the two-hour plus show will offer a can’t-miss glimpse into the world of Kenny Rogers through both music and memories. Rogers entertained fans around the world for six decades and sold well over 120 million albums during his lifetime, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.
The third concert of the season on Thursday, March 23, features Vinyl Radio, thanks to corporate sponsors HUB Insurance, Mid-Rivers and Fisher Industries. Get set for great rock ’n’ roll music classics from the Eagles, America, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, the Doobie Brothers and more. The era of mellow mayhem comes to life once again with the considerable talents of Vinyl Radio, and you’ll love the wave of nostalgia as they perform all the most legendary rock classics.
The last concert of the season on Saturday, April 29, will be Divas 3, thanks to corporate sponsors Reynolds Market, Edward Jones (Angie Hagen and Cody Sevier), WBI Energy Transmission and Glendive Medical Center.
Divas 3 performs chart-topping hits in three-part harmony by some of the biggest divas in history, including Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and more.
As a group, Divas 3 has headlined hotels and casinos throughout Las Vegas, as well as performing arts centers across the United States and luxury cruise ships worldwide. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of glamour, class, and personality with three powerhouse Las Vegas vocalists. You won’t want to miss it.
Eastern Montana Concert Association has an 82-year tradition of bringing nationally acclaimed artists to the community. It is an all-volunteer organization committed to enriching the cultural life of the region through live performances.
As a nonprofit, they rely on memberships and donations to fund affordable, family-friendly arts and cultural experiences. Membership fees or donations may be sent to them at EMCA, Box 151, Glendive MT 59330. Or visit the website www.GlendiveCommunityConcerts.org.
Season memberships may also be purchased at the door prior to each concert. Adult memberships are $60, couples are $120, students $25 and family memberships are $135. The membership is good for admittance to all four concerts.
You may also join the sustaining fund at various levels of membership, starting at $25 for Donors on up to $250 for Benefactors and $750 for Corporate Sponsors.