Montana State University Billings alumnus, Robbie Mann, will be showcasing his drawings and paintings in his show, “Slightly Serious.” The exhibition will be on display in the Northcutt Steele Gallery located on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Building extending from Jan. 13 until Feb. 25, 2021.
Mann recently received his Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art from University of Idaho. His art is influenced by the German Expressionists, the Hairy Who, Peter Saul, and Nicole Eisenmen. Mann’s artworks feature imaginary cartoon-looking characters with exaggerated expressions realized in saturated colors. “Slightly Serious” explores the human condition and the psychology of contemporary experience with ironic humor, offering the artist’s playful response to the pressures mass media messages place on our individual psyches.
The Northcutt Steele Gallery is located on the first floor of the Liberal Arts Building on the university campus of MSUB and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. The gallery will be following social distancing guidelines during the exhibition and directions for visitors visiting campus may be found on the MSUB website.
The gallery is supported in part by grants from the Montana Arts Council, a state agency funded by the State of Montana; coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana's Cultural and Aesthetic Projects Trust Fund; and the National Endowment for the Arts. Funds are also provided by the Associated Students of MSUB (ASMSUB), Department of Art, and MSUB Foundation. For more information about this exhibition and related activities visit www.msubillings.edu/gallery and www.facebook.com/northcuttsteelegallery.