The story of the Montana Stranglers coming out Oct. 3

In the waning days of the fur trade, desperate circumstances drove some to a life of thievery, robbing arriving settlers in eastern Montana and the Northwestern Dakota Territory. Gangs of horse thieves worked from the Musselshell in Montana along the Missouri River into Dakota Territory, on into the Mouse River-Dogden Butte country to Turtle Mountain.
Cattlemen and homesteaders fought back by forming vigilance committees, including Granville Stuart’s Montana Stranglers, which is credited with the violent deaths of 54 people from September 1883 to December 1884.
Author Ron Berget shares a thoroughly researched true story of the Montana Stranglers in the Northern Plains in a book that is coming out Oct. 3 from Arcadia Publishing & the History Press.
Ron Berget grew up on the Crooked Lake, which is mentioned in the book. He has a fish and wildlife management degree from University of North Dakota and worked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Devils Lake, North Dakota. He later worked at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in North Texas. Eventually, he attended Dallas Theological Seminary, and pastored churches in Minnesota for several decades. He’s currently Asia director of a worldwide pastor training organization.
