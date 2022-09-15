The story of the Montana Stranglers coming out Oct. 3

In the waning days of the fur trade, desperate circumstances drove some to a life of thievery, robbing arriving settlers in eastern Montana and the Northwestern Dakota Territory. Gangs of horse thieves worked from the Musselshell in Montana along the Missouri River into Dakota Territory, on into the Mouse River-Dogden Butte country to Turtle Mountain.

Cattlemen and homesteaders fought back by forming vigilance committees, including Granville Stuart’s Montana Stranglers, which is credited with the violent deaths of 54 people from September 1883 to December 1884.



