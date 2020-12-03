Weekend before last was what's known in
England as #StirupSunday: traditionally the day when home cooks ‘stir up’ their Christmas pudding mixture.
This year, chefs in the Royal kitchens for Queen Elizabeth II, shared their recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding and encouraged people to try the famous Buckingham Palace’s official recipe.
It's not too late to get in on the #stirupsunday fund if you want to give it a whirl.
These ingredients will make 2 x 1kg puddings:
250g raisins
250g currants
185g sultanas
150g mixed peel
250g suet or vegetarian suet
250g breadcrumbs
90g flour
12g mixed spice
2 whole eggs
180g demerara sugar
275ml beer
40ml dark rum
40ml brandy
First combine all the dry ingredients and mix well. Add the eggs and other liquid ingredients and mix well.
Grease two pudding basins and pour the puddings in. Press down and cover them with a circle of parchment paper.
Cover the filled pudding basins with muslin or foil and place them in a deep saucepan with a steaming rack placed in the bottom of it. Pour water in up to three-fourths of the pudding basin’s height and cover the saucepan with foil. Steam the puddings for six hours, adding water as needed.
Once cooled, wrap the puddings and store in a cool dry place until Dec. 25.
Unwrap and dust with some powdered sugar and garnish, if desired, with cherries and green leaves.