The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on menthol cigarettes as well as all flavors of cigars other than tobacco. The agency says the proposal has the potential to significantly decrease disease and death from tobacco by "reducing youth experimentation and addiction."
"The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.
In the announcement, the FDA did not offer an enforcement date, only saying it will work toward developing a regulation that bans these products “within the next year.” The ban on flavored cigars, including cigarillos, which appeal to young smokers.
According to a 2021 FDA study, approximately, 2.55 million (9.3%) students reported current (past 30-day) use of a tobacco product: 2.06 million (13.4%) high school students and 470,000 (4.0%) middle school students.
The study included e-cigarettes, cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobaccos, hookahs and nicotine pouches.
Also, a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey found 28% of teen smokers light up menthol cigarettes.
“Banning menthol — the last allowable flavor — in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
Chelsea Ridge, Community Health Coordinator at Upper Missouri District Health Unit in Williston, North Dakota agreed, saying, “Tobacco use is the leading cause of death and disease in our country. Reducing flavored cigarettes and nicotine products has been a long time evidence-based Best Practice for tobacco prevention by public health advocates. Banning flavors such as menthol and flavored cigars continue to build on previous flavor bans and mark a significant step to reduce nicotine addiction, youth experimentation, improve quitting and address health disparities.”
According to Mitch Zeller, director for the FDA’s tobacco center, a recent study claims a U.S. menthol ban would prompt 923,000 smokers to quit, including 230,000 African Americans, in the first 13 to 17 month after a ban was enacted.
“The FDA has taken a historic, life-saving step. Menthol has long been the tobacco industry’s most sacrosanct flavor, responsible for addicting millions of people to their deadly products,” former CDC Director Richard Besser said in a statement. “Banning menthol cigarettes will most assuredly save lives, eliminate great suffering, and reduce health care costs.”
A spokesperson for tobacco company Altria said the proposal will push the products into "unregulated criminal markets that do not follow any regulations and ignore minimum-age laws."
Dennis Henigan of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids says the proposal will survive legal challenges. "I believe that the science is so strong in support of these rules and the lifesaving potential is so well established that these rules will be finalized and they will survive court challenge," Henigan told NPR.
The FDA will seek public comment on the proposal for 60 days.