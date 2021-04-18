FRESH CHIVE DIP

1 c. reduced-fat sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt)
1 tsp. crushed garlic
2 tsp. French onion soup powder
2 Tbsp. fresh chives, chopped
Place the sour cream in a small bowl and stir in the garlic. Rinse and pat dry fresh chives on a paper towel, then finely chop the chives and add to the sour cream mixture. Add the onion soup and mix well. Refrigerate if not serving immediately. Enjoy with crackers or carrot sticks.
Makes 16 (1-Tbsp.) servings. Each serving has 30 calories, 2 grams (g) fat, 1 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber and 60 milligrams sodium.