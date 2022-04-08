A temporary gravel bypass around a bridge on the main road to Gartside Reservoir Fishing Access Site will be removed the week of April 11, and the bridge will be closed for two to three weeks for repairs. To preserve some walk-in access to the reservoir, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks maintenance staff has mowed and set up a temporary parking area off of County Road 115 and placed a sign.
Construction on the bridge should be completed near the end of April. The bypass, which was built by Richland County crews when a bridge inspection found safety issues, will no longer be needed.
The bypass needs to be taken out before the bridge repairs to allow for priming of the canal for irrigation purposes.
Gartside Reservoir remains open, but the bridge is about a half-mile from the water, and walk-in access from county road 115 is also some distance.
Gartside is a popular fishing and recreation spot. Bird hunters utilize the surrounding state lands in the fall, and the reservoir sees a lot of ice fishing in the winter. The reservoir offers a diverse fishery, with bluegill, green sunfish, yellow perch, black crappie, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike and channel catfish.
This map shows the walk-in access available from County Road 115, which is some distance from Gartside Reservoir.