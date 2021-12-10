It’s that time of year again. The season of good cheer. The gift shopping, the wrapping and sharing. It’s also the most frigid time of the year in Eastern Montana. Keeping bundled up and warm is one of the challenges of living up north nine months out of the year. It’s especially hard if you are a smoker and step outdoors every time you need that nicotine hit to keep you going. Aren’t you tired of the struggle? The hacking cough.
The loss of taste and smell. Can you imagine what Christmas dinner would taste like if you quit using tobacco today? Come in out of the cold and give yourself the best Christmas present you’ve ever had. The gift of your good health.
Within minutes of smoking your last cigarette, your body begins to recover:
20 minutes: Your heart rate and blood pressure drop.
A few days: The carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal.
2 weeks to 3 months: Your circulations improves, and your lung function increases.
1-12 months: Coughing and shortness of breath decrease.
1-2 years: You risk of heart attack drops dramatically.
5-10 years your risk of cancers of the mouth, throat and voice box is cut in half. Your stroke risk decreases.
10 years: Your risk of lung cancer is about half that of a person who is still smoking
(after 10-15 years) Your risk of cancer of the bladder, esophagus and kidney decreases.
15 years: Your risk coronary heart disease is close to that of a nonsmoker.
Set your quit day today and start living a healthier, happier, brighter New Year, that’s just around the corner. And maybe you can even set those tobacco dollars aside and save up for something you have really been wanting.
Call the Montana Quit Line at 1-800-784-866 or go on line www.QuitNowMontana.com and learn from the experts on ways to finally successfully quit. You’ve got this!