Due to Covid-19 restrictions and a critical nationwide shortage of blood collection tubes, Glendive Medical Center (GMC) will postpone its annual wellness fair until further notice. The fair will be held as soon as these restrictions lift so patients are encouraged to watch for more details in coming months.
For several years, GMC has offered each patient two reduced cost annual wellness panels per year. “At one time, we offered the second annual wellness panel during the patient’s birthday month, but now we allow them to come in any time during the year,” stated Jill Domek, Vice President of Clinical Services.
While the annual wellness fair is currently postponed, GMC patients can still receive one of their discounted panels any time in 2022. A large selection of panels is available, including Wellness $40, PSA $20, Anemia with Vitamin D $40, and A1C $15.
Blood draws are quick and convenient, and the public can walk into the lab located in the entrance of Gabert Clinic at any time between 8am-4pm, no appointment is necessary. It is recommended to drink plenty of water and no food after midnight prior to the blood draw. At this time, blood draws are limited to adults 18 and over only. Insurance will not be accepted; however, patients can submit their claim once the appointment is done. Cash, credit, and check will be accepted.
All labs are processed locally at GMC and results can be viewed in electronic medical records for patients of Glendive Medical Center as well as those that doctor at Billings Clinic. Paper copies are available through the lab two weeks following the appointment.