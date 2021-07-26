Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is pleased to welcome Becky (Rebecca) Hand, SWLC to their expanding Behavioral Health team. She will provide behavioral therapy for pediatric patients and their families.
“My fiancé, Calvin and I have lived in Glendive for a year and absolutely love it here,” stated Becky, “we moved here from Rhode Island when Calvin was offered the position as LCSW at GMC’s Behavioral Health unit. I have worked at Eastern Montana Mental Health counseling students at the elementary schools and middle school. I am looking forward to this opportunity to expand my practice with my current patients and I welcome new patients.”
Becky’s passion to come alongside and counsel others began with the death of her grandmother and then her brother. She found she wanted to provide guidance and encouragement for people during the most difficult and emotional times. This led Becky to pursue her Bachelor of Social Work with a minor in Gerontology and then Master of Social Work at Rhode Island College.
“When I began my career, I started at the nursing home and then became a Certified Dementia Practitioner while working as the director of memory care on the east coast. I provided counseling and treatment plans for dementia patients as well as education for staff.” Becky is now focusing on the common factors that lead to behavioral health struggles among parents and children after working in the school system this past year in Glendive. “There is a huge need in this area for pediatric counseling,” she stated. Becky will provide counseling and therapy for pediatric patients suffering from depression, anxiety, trauma, life transitions, emotion regulation, suicide, disruptive behavior problems, as well as the effects of substance abuse.
Becky and Calvin recently purchased a home in Glendive where Becky’s parents now also reside. Becky states the contrast of the fast pace of city life in Rhode Island to life in Glendive is incomparable, “My parents can’t believe you can ride the bus for one dollar, and it shows up in ten minutes!” Calvin and Becky have three dogs and enjoy hiking Makoshika and Theodore Roosevelt parks. They also have a goal of visiting all the national parks and have visited 13 so far.
“We are very fortunate to have Becky join us at Glendive Medical Center,” Parker Powell, CEO, commented, “she provides comprehensive pediatric counseling that is needed for children and their families in our area.”
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in eastern Montana, providing 24-hour emergency care and a full array of medical and surgical services. In addition, GMC operates two nursing homes with 120 total skilled beds—Extended Care (36 beds), Behavioral Health (4 beds), and Eastern Montana Veterans Home (80 beds)—Gabert Clinic and Pharmacy, and The Heritage (Assisted Living 13-Units). Please call 406-345-3306 for inquiries or visit www.gmc.org.