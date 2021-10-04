In neighborhoods around Sidney, leaves are turning, the weather is cooling, and homeowners are thinking about outdoor cleanup. Hauling out leaf blowers, ladders, mowers and rakes – not to mention using them – increases your risk of pain and injury.
“Autumn cleanup is essential for the health of your yard,” said Robert Miller, Regional Director for Guardian Flight. “But it is important to maintain your own health while doing outdoor cleanup.”
Here are some ways to be safe while working outdoors this fall:
Warm Up, Cool Down and Take BreaksWalk and stretch before exerting yourself. This helps prevent shoulders, neck and back strains. Like good exercise advice, also stretch and cool down when you are finished to relieve muscle tension. Take periodic breaks to stretch your muscles and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Dress AppropriatelyLightweight, natural fibers provide warmth without trapping sweat. Long-sleeved shirts and long pants can protect skin from bugs, scratches and sun. Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes or boots with slip-resistant soles to prevent injuries and minimize the risk of falling.
Choose Proper AccessoriesWear safety glasses to keep eyes protected from flying dirt and debris; ear protection, a hardhat and a steel mesh face visor when using a chainsaw; and gloves and a facemask when handling chemicals (such as lawn fertilizer and insect poison). Be sure to keep toxins away from children and pets.
Use Proper Posture and MovementsWhen picking items up, bend at the knees, not the waist. Vary your movements, alternate leg and arm position – there’s a tendency to favor our dominant arm when doing yard work. Make sure to switch arms often so you’ll work the muscles on both sides of your body equally and prevent overworking certain muscle groups.
Don’t Overload YourselfTo avoid injury, you should be able to handle bags and other heavy objects comfortably, without straining. Do not overfill leaf bags and remember wet leaves are especially heavy.
Climb Ladders CarefullyMake sure your ladder is in good repair with no loose hinges, rungs or screws. Place the ladder on a firm, level surface and check to make sure the ladder is fully open and locked. When climbing, wear shoes with nonslip soles and ask someone to hold the ladder in place. Always face toward it when climbing and descending, and never sit or stand above the level indicated by the manufacturer.
