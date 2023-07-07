Every summer we look forward to the Fourth of July because it’s filled with fun things to do, like barbecuing, picnics, games, family gatherings, boating, camping and fireworks. Also, for many, it’s usually a paid vacation day, which is always nice.

However, along with the excitement and activities, let us also remember and be grateful for those who have served our country so that we can enjoy our freedom. Independence Day is all about the courage of many Americans who fought against Great Britain in the Revolutionary War and with much bloodshed declared victory and helped establish this great nation.



William Holland Jr., DD., C. ED.D., lives in central Kentucky where he is an ordained Christian minister, community chaplain and author. Read more about the Christian life and his new book about miracles, “Receiving Our Healing,” at billyhollandministries.com or email him at psalmz103@gmail.com

