Residents living in and around Richland County can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Elks Lodge 1782 will host this community event on 6/21/2022. The site is located at 123 3rd St SW in Sidney.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
Diabetes risk
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
