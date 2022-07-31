New 988 hotline has begun

A new hotline number is launching to help stem the growing suicide crisis, in Montana and across the United States.

Starting Saturday, people facing a mental health crisis can call 988, a simplification of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ten-digit number.



