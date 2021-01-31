February is Bake for Family Fun Month. Baking as a family is an excellent family activity for children of all ages. Not only does it help teach your children different skills in the kitchen, but it is also an excellent opportunity to make something as a family. The article Bake for Family Fun Month (2021), written by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, offers some baking tips that you might try this month or on your next family baking day:
1. Do some prep work- select a recipe first and add time to explain the process to your helpers.
2. Keep it clean- wash hands and workspace before stating and after your done. 3. Take it one step at a time- read through the recipe and gather ingredients. If short on time or working with beginners, you could eliminate a few steps by prepping ahead of time. 4. Use the right tools- make sure you check the recipe for amounts and use the right measuring equipment.
5. Do a safe kitchen checklist- turn your pot and pan handles towards the center of the stove, keep cupboards closed unless you need to grab something, and open lids of pots and pans away from you.
6. The oven ins and outs- make sure your rack is in the right place before turning on your oven, preheat the oven as the recipe calls for, and make sure pans do not touch the oven sides or each other.
7. Baking can be a learning experience- this is an excellent opportunity to learn together in the kitchen and build strong relationships.
Various kitchen activities are considered age-appropriate for children even as young as two years old. A handout titled, Cooking With Children, written by the University of Illinois Extension, has some suggested age-appropriate activities for you and your family to incorporate into your next family baking day. Children ages 2-4 can use measuring spoons, help roll/shape/cut dough, and pour liquids. Children ages 5-7 can help crack eggs, beat cake batter, add egg whites, and help clean and sanitize. Children 8-11 can use peelers, use a handheld mixer, read recipes, and plan meals for the family. Then, children 12+ can identify and pair different flavors and textures of foods, understand the purpose of different kitchen equipment and how to use them, and follow directions. This February, take some time and incorporate a baking day with your family to teach some life skills and have a family day filled with fun and new experiences.
