Sidney Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Adrianne Bryant, Certified Physician Assistant (PA-C) to the medical staff.
Bryant was recruited to see patients at the Same-Day Clinic Monday through Friday. She joins Joshua Deschaine, PA-C under the direction of O. Pete Council, MD.
As a certified Physician Assistant, Bryant practices general medicine, treating all ages in the same-day clinic setting. She can conduct physical exams, diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, write prescriptions and counsel patients on preventative care.
Bryant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Biology from the University of Colorado in Boulder. She went onto get a Master of Arts in Anthropology from Indiana University in Bloomington and recently completed the Master of Physician Assistant Studies at Rocky Vista University in Parker, Colorado.
In many cases, scheduling a same-day appointment at the clinic is a better choice than going to the emergency room. Insurance agencies often recommend visiting a same-day clinic when individuals are unable to get in to see their primary care physician or family doctor. When a clinic appointment warrants immediate care, the same-day clinic is a good choice for the following symptoms or problems:
- Colds, cough, fever
- Sore throat
- Ear infection
- Sprains
- Flu symptoms
- Minor burns
- Urinary tract infection
- Minor injuries, cuts, lacerations
Sidney Health Center’s Same-Day Clinic relocated from the Medical Arts Building to the Primary Care Clinic on 14th Avenue Southwest almost two years ago. The clinic is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m.– 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.–noon (with rotating providers). To schedule an appointment, call 406.488.3963.