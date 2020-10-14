If you read this column last week, you'll recall I have decided to start a series looking at our food production system. I am not sure how many columns will be dedicated to this topic, but I can say with certainty I will only be scratching the surface with regard to how much information I provide for each topic selected.
To start this series off, I thought I would discuss the organic versus conventional food production systems we have in place in our country.
According to studies conducted by the Pew Research Center (http://pewresearch.org) in 2018, 45% of U.S. adults felt as though organic fruits and vegetables were generally better for one’s health than conventionally grown foods.
When those results were broken down further and the focus shifted to younger adults, ages 18–29, that figure jumped to 54%.
Based on this study alone, it is not out of line to declare that many consumers buying produce in our stores feel as though by choosing to buy organically grown items, they are making a more health-conscious choice for themselves and/or their families.
As with most any discussion there is no definitive answer to whether organically grown produce is healthier. This is primarily because the term “healthier” has many connotations.
To begin, I am going to assume healthier means the people surveyed believe that organic produce contains higher levels of vitamins and minerals than produce grown using traditional methods.
A recently published article in the Harvard Health Letter (https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/should-you-go-organic) states:
"There've been a number of studies examining the macro- and micronutrient content, but whether organically or conventionally grown, the foods are really similar for vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates."
From a nutritional standpoint, it is basically a tie.
“Healthier” does not mean nutritionally superior for everyone, though. Many choose organic produce because they are concerned that synthetic pesticides and other products get carried through the production system. They worry about the potential for these residues to remain on their food.
I am going to try my best not to bore you with various laws and acts our government has in place; but there are several of them that address the use of pesticides and the amount of residue that is tolerable on and in the food we eat. These laws pertain to all food in the system, regardless of the system used to produce it.
It is not a stretch to state that organically grown produce has lower amounts of pesticide residue than foods produced the conventional way. With that being said, the amount of residue on all food must meet guidelines set forth by the USDA.
A big factor in whether a person chooses one product over another is price. Face it, conventionally produced food is going to be cheaper.
The process to become an organically certified producer is time-consuming and strenuous. In addition, organic produce typically yields less than conventional overall quantity. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that the product typically costs more.
This reason alone often lends itself to consumers making their choice. What that choice is depends largely on how much consumers are willing to spend for organically certified food.
There are several other reasons people choose to seek out organic produce. I will address more of those factors as this series continues.
My hope is not to start an argument about the benefits of organically grown vs. conventional food, but to provide some clarification — and as many facts — as I can fit into this space.
