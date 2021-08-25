The Richland County Health Department has announced 26 additional cases of COVID-19 in Richland County the release of 10 cases. These cases and releases have occurred between August 18-24. This brings the total case count to 1314. To date, 1,265 of the total cases are recovered, with 18 deaths reported. There are currently 31 active cases.
The news release also states the cases are primarily associated with three factors:
- Travel outside of Richland County
- Exposures within the workplace
- Household exposures
With a surge in positive test results, the department will return to weekly reporting as deemed necessary.
To see daily case counts, visit the Montana Response map at https://tinyurl.com/d8jd3kc. The map is updated to show new cases once the RCHD staff enters the data into the reporting system.
Surrounding counties have reported the following number of active cases: McCone County- 1, Roosevelt County- 19, Wibaux County- 2, Dawson County- 20 and Williams County, North Dakota- 79.
The counties with the highest number of active positive cases are: Flathead County- 690, Cascade County- 664, Yellowstone County- 639 and Missoula County- 477.
The following is a breakdown of the new cases in Richland County: Case 1314: A female in her 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1313: A male in his 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1312: A male in his 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1311: A female in her 60's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1310: A male in his 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1309: A female in her 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1308: A female between the ages of 10-19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1307: A female in her 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1306: A female in her 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1305: A male in his 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1304: A male in his 50's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1303: A male in his 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1302: A male in his 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1301: A male in his 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1300: A female in her 70's who was not hospitalized. The individual was not symptomatic.
Case 1299: A male in his 70's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1298: A female in her 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1297: A male in his 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1296: A male in his 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1295: A female in her 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1294: A female in her 30's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1293: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was not symptomatic.
Case 1292: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was not symptomatic.
Case 1291: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was not symptomatic.
Case 1290: A female in her 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1289: A male in his 20's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
The RCHD is offering COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge to those 18-years-old and older. Vaccines for COVID-19 are available during scheduled walk-in clinics each Tuesday from 12:30-3 p.m.
For more information on COVID-19 testing or the available vaccines, call the Richland County Health Department at 406-433-2207.