The Richland County Health Department has announced 23 additional cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident and the release of 32 cases. The cases and releases have occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec 7, 2021.
The new cases include 12 males and 11 females. One case is under 9 years old; seven cases are between 30-39 years old; four cases are between 40-49 years old; one case is between 50-59 years old, three cases are between 60-69 years old; six cases are between 70-79 years old and one case is over 80 years old.
There are currently 27 active cases in Richland County.
The total case count is at 2,021, with 1,970 of the total cases recovered and 24 deaths.
Vaccines for COVID-19, including boosters, are available during scheduled walk-in clinics each Tuesday from 12:30-3 p.m. for ages 12 and older.
COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported – from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with the following symptoms may have COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Contact the Health Department at 406-433-2207 for more information or to schedule a pediatric vaccine.