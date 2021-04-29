The Richland County Health Department is announcing eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 and the release of six individuals from isolation. The department also reports the death of one community member, a woman in her 80s.
The additional cases bring the total case count in Richland County to 1,231 cases with 1,207 recovering and 17 deaths. There are currently seven active cases.
The new cases include
- Case 1231: A male in his 80's who was hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
- Case 1230: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was
- symptomatic.
- Case 1229: A female in her 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
- Case 1228: A male in his 60's who was hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a
- positive case and was symptomatic.
- Case 1227: A female in her 50's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact
- to a positive case and was symptomatic.
- Case 1226: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was
- named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
- Case 1225: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who was not hospitalized. The individual was
- symptomatic.
- Case 1224: A male in his 40's who was not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
The Richland County Health Department is currently offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Moderna vaccine is only approved for those 18-years-old and older and requires two doses. The vaccine is available by appointment only and subject to availability.
The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been lifted by the state. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine and the health department will be offered on a walk-in basis beginning May 5.
To sign up for the Moderna vaccine or for questions about either, call the Richland County Health Department at 406-433-6947.