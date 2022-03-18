RC COVID UPDATE

The Richland County Health Department has announced 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in Richland County residents and one additional COVID related death. These cases occurred between March 2-16, 2022.

According to the report, a male in his 50’s has died of complications due to COVID during this time. The additional death brings the Richland County total to 32.

As of this report, a total of 2,626 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 2,587 recovered.

There are currently seven active cases.

The RCHD continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines. The health department offers a walk-in clinic on Tuesdays between 12:30-3 p.m. and no appointment is needed.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 years old and older. Booster doses are also available to those who received their first two doses at least five months prior.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 years old and older. Booster doses are also available to those who received their first two doses at least five months prior.

The single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is available to those 18 years old and older. Booster doses are also available to those who received their initial dose at least two months prior.

Those attending the walk-in clinic are asked to bring their vaccination record and insurance card if they have health insurance.

The RCHD also offers Pfizer Fridays on select dates by appointment only. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available on these dates for those 5 years old and older.

A parent or guardian must be present with those under 18 years old.

Appointments are available on Friday, April 1 and Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m.-noon and 3 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 406-433-2207.

The Richland County Health Department is located at 1201 West Holly St. in Sidney.



