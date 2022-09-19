Dakota Gardener: Brussels sprouts, re-evaluating a detested vegetable

Brussels sprouts grow in the axils of the leaves. The bottom leaves in this photo were removed to make harvesting easier.

 NDSU photo

As a child, I wouldn’t eat vegetables for over a decade. My poor parents spent countless hours at the dinner table trying to convince me to eat a variety of foods. After becoming a teenager, I finally discovered the joy of eating freshly grown garden produce.

Despite turning over a new leaf, I avoided trying Brussels sprouts for over 30 years because of their reputation as a stinky, mushy and bitter vegetable.



Tags

Load comments