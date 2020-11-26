No one ever plans to get sick or hurt. That's why it is so important to make sure you and your loved ones obtain health insurance. Here are a few key facts to know about singing up for health insurance through the ACA.
1. Sign up by Dec. 15. Open Enrollment started Nov. 1, but you must take action by Dec. 15, no matter if you're returning or this is your first time getting covered. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the greatest health insurance losses in American history. Demand for coverage will be significantly higher this year, so beat the rush and sign up early.
2. Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, nine in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.
3. Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.
4. COVID-19 is raging across America and there’s no end in sight. Accidents happen, and people get sick. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.
5. Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov, or make a one-on-one appointment now.
Health care is a very personal, kitchen table issue. Even when we disagree on politics, we can agree that getting health insurance to cover you in case something bad happens is a good idea. With a shortened Open Enrollment period this year, make sure you enroll by Dec. 15 - you can even enroll from your cell phone! — and while you’re at it, help your uncle, cousin, parents, or friends enroll too.