Jacklyn Damm

Chronic Disease Prevention Specialist

Richland County Health Department

It’s hard to believe the kids are back in school and fall is just around the corner. Parents, grandparents, and many other friends and family will be busy attending the students' various activities such as sports, concerts and other exciting school events. The start of each school year is an exciting, fresh new start to reunite with old friends and a time to make new ones.

Guess who else pays a lot of attention to our youth? Big Tobacco. They spend approximately 9.2 BILLON dollars a year at what is called “Point of Sale Marketing.” This is where they market their products where they are sold. And they are mostly sold at convenience stores. The next time you are in a convenience store, pay extra close attention to the packaging tobacco products displayed behind the counter and the candy displayed in the front of the counter. You will notice a lot of similarities and flavors. As far as any form of vape is concerned, the FDA is not regulating how or where they are sold, so they show up online, in social media, television ads and anywhere else they can find to pitch their product. An estimated 1,300 people die every day in the US due to a tobacco related illness and our youth are targets as their tobacco user replacements.



