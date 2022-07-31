The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) wants to honor Montana centenarians during the 53rd annual Governor’s Conference on Aging Oct. 4 - 5, 2022.
The hybrid event will take place at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte with a virtual attendance option. Centenarians will be honored at a luncheon that will begin at noon on October 4.
DPHHS is asking Montanans who will turn age 100 as of December 31, 2022, or those who are already over the age of 100 to submit their name and a brief profile.
“Honoring Montana centenarians is such an important piece of the Governor’s Conference on Aging,” DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said. “I encourage Montanans to submit the requested information so we can honor as many centenarians as possible.”
All centenarians who submit information will receive a framed recognition certificate from Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Centenarians, or friends or family members, are encouraged to submit the following information by Sept. 15, 2022, so they can be recognized.
(NOTE: The first five items are required in order to receive a certificate.)
Centenarian's name.
Contact person (who to send certificate to).
Contact person’s phone number and email address.
Mailing address (where to send the certificate).
Birth date of centenarian.
Is the centenarian a Veteran?
Where were they born?
If not born in Montana, what is their story on how they got to Montana?
What is the secret to their longevity?
What has been the most amazing event in their life that they would like to share?
What is their favorite quote?
Anything else they would like us to know about the centenarian?
Please provide a picture of the centenarian when the information above is submitted.
The annual Governor’s Conference on Aging was created in 1968 to offer information and education to our older citizens, their families, and caregivers. Attendees include the elderly, persons with disabilities and caregivers. The conference covers topics relevant to all people who are dealing with aging and disability issues.
Registration for the conference is now open. For more information about the event, including how to register, go to the conference website at conference website.
Individuals can also call toll-free at 1-800-332-2272, or call the Senior and Long Term Care Division at (406) 444-6061.