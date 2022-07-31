Purchase Access

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) wants to honor Montana centenarians during the 53rd annual Governor’s Conference on Aging Oct. 4 - 5, 2022. 

The hybrid event will take place at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte with a virtual attendance option. Centenarians will be honored at a luncheon that will begin at noon on October 4.



