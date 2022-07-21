Watford City—Dr. Steve VanWylen, Thoracic and General Surgeon, has joined our surgical team! A career spanning 35 years and special interest in esophageal surgery, Dr. VanWylen developed a unique skill set in surgical treatment of acid reflux.
Of acid reflux, Dr. VanWylen said, “There are around 200 million people who deal with reflux, only a small percent will benefit from surgical treatment. It’s my role as a surgeon to have done the right testing to see who would be benefit from surgery.” Among Dr. VanWylen’s strengths is patient education. It is important to him to help people understand what reflux is and whether they’d be a good candidate for surgery or not, providing enough information to help people make good decisions. He can treat other acute issues as well, including gall bladders, appendectomies, bowel obstructions, endoscopies, colonoscopies, hemorrhoids, and hernias to name a few.
Born and raised in Michigan, Dr. VanWylen and his wife, Kathy, have five children (spread across the U.S. and Spain) and four grandchildren. He and Kathy are in the process of relocating to Minneapolis where they will be close to grandchildren and a major airport hub. When not providing surgeries, Dr. VanWylen enjoys spending time outside both camping and wilderness canoeing, hiking, and swimming. A green thumb, he used to have a backyard apple orchard where he would graft his own trees. A masters swimming competitor, it’s no surprise he enjoys swimming for exercise.
Dr. VanWylen received his medical training from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and post-graduate training in General Surgery at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Specialized post-graduate training in General Thoracic Surgery was at East Birmingham Hospital in Birmingham England, where he became more keenly interested in esophageal diseases especially reflux.
Of his love for surgery, Dr. VanWylen said, “For my whole life I have liked working with my hands. I also enjoy situations where I am presented with an acute health problem, the process of making a diagnosis that requires surgery and then the satisfaction in seeing a good outcome.”
MCHS is excited to have Dr. VanWylen’s expertise on the surgical team! He will provide services one week per month with his first week beginning July 18, 2022. To schedule an appointment with Dr. VanWylen, please call 701-444-8730. Certainly, if you visit our Emergency Department for unexpected surgical needs, Dr. VanWylen may be the surgeon on-call to provide your treatment.