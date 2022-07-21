Dr. Steve VanWylen
Submitted Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Watford City—Dr. Steve VanWylen, Thoracic and General Surgeon, has joined our surgical team! A career spanning 35 years and special interest in esophageal surgery, Dr. VanWylen developed a unique skill set in surgical treatment of acid reflux.

Of acid reflux, Dr. VanWylen said, “There are around 200 million people who deal with reflux, only a small percent will benefit from surgical treatment. It’s my role as a surgeon to have done the right testing to see who would be benefit from surgery.” Among Dr. VanWylen’s strengths is patient education. It is important to him to help people understand what reflux is and whether they’d be a good candidate for surgery or not, providing enough information to help people make good decisions. He can treat other acute issues as well, including gall bladders, appendectomies, bowel obstructions, endoscopies, colonoscopies, hemorrhoids, and hernias to name a few.



Tags

Load comments