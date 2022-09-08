Purchase Access

The Richland County Health Department’s annual Mass Flu Shot Clinic continues as a drive-through format, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richland County Fire Hall in Sidney.

The Drive-Thru Clinic will serve adults only, and offers both regular and high-dose flu shots. No other shots will be given during the clinic. No appointment is needed. Flu shots cannot be given to those who have animals in their vehicles. Children may be in the vehicle, but may not receive flu shots. Follow traffic signs to enter the Fire Hall from the North side.



