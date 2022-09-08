The Richland County Health Department’s annual Mass Flu Shot Clinic continues as a drive-through format, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Richland County Fire Hall in Sidney.
The Drive-Thru Clinic will serve adults only, and offers both regular and high-dose flu shots. No other shots will be given during the clinic. No appointment is needed. Flu shots cannot be given to those who have animals in their vehicles. Children may be in the vehicle, but may not receive flu shots. Follow traffic signs to enter the Fire Hall from the North side.
There are no COVID-19 vaccines available at the clinic, and the flu shot does not contain COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department carries quadrivalent, pre-filled syringes that contain no preservative. The price of flu vaccine will vary from $40 to $80, depending on the individual’s age and the type of vaccine used. Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance may be billed for those who bring their cards. For self-pay clients, only cash or check can be accepted.
Flu clinic paperwork may be printed from www.richland.org/rchd, on the Richland County Health Department Facebook page, or obtained the day of the drive-thru clinic.
DO NOT attend the clinic if you are not feeling well.
DO NOT attend if you are waiting for test results from a COVID-19 test.
DO NOT attend if you have an active COVID-19 infection or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Flu shots, as well as other vaccines, for children and families will be available during regular clinic hours, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. Additional clinic hours are until 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month by appointment.