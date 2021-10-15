To say the 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic was a success might be putting it mildly. According to a press release by the Richland County Health Department, the department administered 400 doses of flu vaccine during the Sept. 30 event.
According to the statement, the clinic was a collaborative effort between the health department, Volunteers in Action, the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and Communities in Action AmeriCorps members.
There was a total of 45 volunteers and staff members from the four agencies working together to make the drive-thru clinic a success. Those assisting with the clinic included seven volunteer nurses, 17 support volunteers, 18 health department staff members and three AmeriCorps members. Logistical support was also provided by Disaster and Emergency Services and Richland County Public Works.
In addition to the 400 doses of vaccine given at the flu clinic, the Department also administered 122 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the regular clinic on Tuesday and an additional 47 doses of flu and other routine vaccines on Monday and Wednesday.
As a result of the heavy turnout at the drive-thru clinic and those visiting the health department for vaccinations, the department set a new record of 569 for total vaccinations given in one week.
The clinic was in addition to maintaining COVID-19 case investigations, WIC, Family Planning, Environmental Health and other services provided by the department.
The Health Department will continue to offer flu shots on Mondays and Wednesday by appointment and COVID vaccines on Tuesdays from 12:30-3 p.m.