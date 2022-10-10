Sidney Health Center mammography imaging team

The Sidney Health Center mammography imaging team encourages women to schedule a breast health screening

 Sidney Health Center

At Sidney Health Center, your breast health is our priority. In fact, our mammography team offers the latest in breast cancer screening, 3D mammography — the most exciting advancement in breast cancer detection in more than 30 years. A 3D mammogram consists of multiple breast images taken in just seconds to produce a 3D image. Our radiologists, Dr. Jennifer Adams and Dr. Leszek Jaszczak look through the tissue one millimeter at a time seeing detail inside the breast in a way never before possible.

Many breast cancers do not show warning signs. Finding the cancer early often makes it easier to treat, and you can help. Know what your breasts normally feel like (breast self-awareness) and talk to your healthcare provider if you notice changes.



