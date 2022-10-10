At Sidney Health Center, your breast health is our priority. In fact, our mammography team offers the latest in breast cancer screening, 3D mammography — the most exciting advancement in breast cancer detection in more than 30 years. A 3D mammogram consists of multiple breast images taken in just seconds to produce a 3D image. Our radiologists, Dr. Jennifer Adams and Dr. Leszek Jaszczak look through the tissue one millimeter at a time seeing detail inside the breast in a way never before possible.
Many breast cancers do not show warning signs. Finding the cancer early often makes it easier to treat, and you can help. Know what your breasts normally feel like (breast self-awareness) and talk to your healthcare provider if you notice changes.
Sidney Health Center follows the American College of Radiology recommendation that starting at age 40, women should have annual screening mammograms and a yearly check-up by a doctor that includes a breast exam, or follow the plan that you make with your healthcare provider. Even though mammograms are the best method for early detection, not all cancers are found with mammograms. If you feel a lump or have any other reasons for concern, you should tell your physician or advanced practice provider.
The Sidney Health Center mammography team offers mammography services five days a week and extended hours on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday starting at 7:30 AM. If you are 40 years or older, you can schedule a screening mammogram without a referral by calling the Sidney Health Center outpatient coordinator at 406-488-2195.
Sidney Health Center is American College of Radiology (ACR) accredited in Mammography, Breast MRI and Breast Ultrasound. To learn more about the Breast Health Imaging Services offered at Sidney Health Center, visit our website at www.SidneyHealth.org.