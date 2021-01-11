MILES CITY – The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center (EMCMHC) announced today that it received more than $200,000 from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to support the development and implementation of Montana Assertive Community Treatment (MACT) services in Eastern Montana. MACT works to help individuals with severe mental illness remain out of higher levels of care, including jails and emergency rooms, while working to support those individuals in their home communities rather than in structured and higher-cost settings.
“We believe that MACT services will help our rural communities in Eastern Montana better address behavioral health crises. Our goal is to prevent crises that result in 911 calls, jail placements, and trips to local emergency rooms, said Brenda Kneeland, CEO of EMCMHC. “We’re excited and thankful to have the support of the Montana Healthcare Foundation and area stakeholders as we move forward on this project.”
EMCMHC will begin offering MACT services in Miles City, including neighboring counties in the southern region. They will then expand their services to Glasgow, which will serve the northern counties.
Each MACT team will operate in the community setting and provide services to residents in their homes.
Teams consist of a therapist, medication prescriber, nurse, peer support specialists, care manager, and administrative leadership. The team works together to meet each individual’s mental health treatment needs and address their physical health and day-to-day challenges that could impact their ability to remain in the community. Each team will have a caseload of 50 individuals.
About the Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center
Established in 1967, EMCMHC provides mental health and substance abuse treatment services to residents of 17 counties in Eastern Montana. To learn more about EMCMHC and its services, please visit emcmhc.org.
About the Montana Healthcare Foundation
MHCF makes strategic investments to improve the health and well-being of all Montanans. MHCF contributes to a measurably healthier state by supporting access to quality and affordable health services, conducting evidence-driven research and analysis, and addressing the upstream influences on health and illness. To learn more about the Foundation and its focus areas, please visit mthcf.org.