Between camp, going on holidays and playdates, summer vacation can feel like endless planning and shuffling from activity to activity. Fortunately, you can use these tips and tricks to cut down on your stress and enjoy quality family time together.
Create a schedule. Jot down family activities and commitments on a large calendar and keep it on the fridge so everyone can see what’s coming up. This will help give the kids a sense of security and routine that’s missing during the summer months. Just be flexible, and make sure to schedule plenty of free time to relax and enjoy quiet time with a book.
Cut down kitchen time. Don’t like having to choose between healthy and quick, easy meals? Look for simple, nutritious meal options that take much of the work out of cooking. For easy lunches and dinners you’ll feel good about serving the kids, try Mann’s Nourish Bowls. Ready in just a couple of minutes in your microwave, the bowls were developed by chefs and feature superfood veggies like broccoli, sweet potato and kale. They work as great side dishes to complete a fast and healthy meal.
Plan special dates. Getting out of the house regularly doesn’t mean having to use up the family travel budget. Give the kids an excuse to use up their energy and get some fresh air by scheduling some fun, free activities. Go to the park, spend time in the library and visit your local community swimming pool. Keep the kids on top of chores and other duties by presenting these activities as rewards for a job well done.