Montana is among states that have submitted a vaccination plan to the Centers for Disease Control, a critical first step in distributing a COVID-19 vaccine once one is available.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said on Tuesday, Oct. 20, that at this point there remain many unknowns, including when and how much vaccine will be released. He intends to work closely with local public health agencies and health care facilities as the process unfolds, to lay the groundwork for rapid deployment once a vaccine is ready.
“We are in the process of forming a vaccine coordination team which will serve as an advisory group of experts to assist the Department of Public Health and Human Services with refining the vaccine plan, ensuring that folks on the ground are ready to hit the ground running on day 1,” Bullock said.
The team will include not only representatives from rural health clinics, hospitals, and local health departments, but tribal government, long-term care and correctional facilities, pharmacies, educational agencies, churches and, more.
Information for the public about the work of the task force and vaccine distribution will be posted as soon as it's available on the state’s covid19.mt.gov website.
“We are not new to vaccine distribution,” Bullock said. “And in fact, we have been working on improving our last go-round to be prepared for the next event in Montana.”
Jim Murphy, chief of the Infectious Disease Bureau with the Department of Public Health and Human Services, said the situation is “evolving rapidly." Right now, the priority that’s being set appears to be health care workers and emergency responders, elderly people, American Indian tribes, and people with underlying medical conditions, who are more at risk of an adverse outcome if they become infected with COVID-19.
“If it comes out limited, it will be challenging to ensure we can allocate that fairly across the state,” he said.
The state will work with the private sector, he added, including CVS and Walgreens to speed distribution.
“We have done this before and I’m confident we will be able to carry this off again,” he said.
Bullock said among concerns he and other governors have with the federal coronavirus vaccine efforts is a desire for states to be closer partners with the federal government, as well as clarity about the vaccine's requirements as soon as possible.
A vaccine that has to be kept 80 degrees below zero for 30 minutes before the vaccine is distributed, will take significant resources on the ground, Bullock pointed out.
Fight continues on economic front as well
Bullock also reported that Montana has paid out more than $1 billion in benefits to more than 100,000 Montanans since the pandemic began.
Each of these dollars generates $1.90 in economic output, Bullock said, in addition to helping Montanans do things like pay the rent and mortgages, keep the heat on, and put food on the table.
The economic activity generated by that portion of CARES Act money is roughly 4 percent of the state’s GDP, and has replaced an estimated 5 percent of wages statewide, Bullock said.
“It’s clear that access to UI benefits has served as a lifeline for Montanans and played an instrumental role in Montana’s economic recovery,” he said.
Bullock has committed around $200 million in coronavirus relief funds to replenish the UI trust fund. That will help to not only preserve the benefit, but also to reduce any rate increases that businesses would have had to pay into the fund.
That has reduced the rate of increase by at least 85 percent, Bullock said.
Montana unemployment, meanwhile, has returned to near normal levels at 5.3 percent for September, which Bullock said is lower than the national average, 7.9 percent.
“Total employment has regained over 48,000 jobs since the April recession low,” he said. “Montana has been the seventh best state in job performance during the COVID-19 recession.”
About 97 percent of CARES Act money has been committed so far, and more than $723 million has been awarded, Bullock said.
“The business stabilization grant program alone has supported more than 10,000 Montana businesses,” Bullock said.
More than 14,000 businesses and non-profits, meanwhile, have received support from various coronavirus relief programs., and more than 1,200 families have received mortgage or rental assistance.
“We know things have changed rapidly over the last seven months, and could again, but economic data suggest our state is on a long-term path to restoring and expanding economic growth,” he said.
That stability, however is at risk, not just from the recent political impasse at the federal level when it comes to further coronavirus relief, but by the refusal of some citizens in some communities to observe the guidelines that have been recommended by both the Centers for Disease Control and the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“Montana is not alone as we continue to see an alarming amount of new cases each day,” he said. “Over the past week nearly every state is seeing an increase in cases and a majority of states have seen a seven-day high or peak. But we can do things in Montana to get rid of this virus. And that means businesses and Montanans looking out for one another by playing by the same rules, which are the ones we already have in place.”
Slowing the spread will help keep schools open, which helps keeps parents working, which in turn helps keep parents spending money at local businesses, Bullock pointed out.
It will also help reduce the strain on the health care system and the health care workers who are working within that system to try and save lives.
“The Montana way is slowing the virus spread,” Bullock said, adding it is important, now more than ever, for everyone to do their part to slow down the rate of coronavirus infections.