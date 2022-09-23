Flu Shots

During the 2019–20 influenza season, Richland County saw 137 flu cases, with seven hospitalizations and one death.

There are so many myths about the flu and the flu shot all over the internet, so in preparation for the Drive Thru Mass Flu Shot Clinic at the Richland County Fire Hall on Thursday, Sept. 29, we’ve busted a few myths wide open.

Many people claim they avoid the flu shot because it makes them sick. However, flu shot vaccine does not contain any live virus, so it actually can’t make you sick with the flu. The vaccine contains inactivated virus, which means that once it’s in your body, your immune system can learn to respond to components of the virus, so that if you do come across the real flu virus, your body will be prepared. Because vaccines are designed to evoke an immune response, it is common to have injection site soreness or a slight fever, but these symptoms shouldn’t last long. The Vaccine Information Sheet, offered during your vaccination clinic visit, explains potential risks and reactions.



