The open enrollment deadline for health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act is Dec. 15. Here's what you need to know about that.
1. Open enrollment is generally the only time consumers can get guaranteed coverage and cost assistance through the program. Those who miss the open enrollment period won’t be able to get coverage through the program again until 2022.
2. A Health and Human Services analysis suggests plans are likely to be cheaper this year. Two out of three consumers can find a plan for 2021 with monthly premiums of $10 or less, while three of four can find one for less than $50.
3. Demand is likely to be higher this year for plans through the ACA, with thousands losing health insurance due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of plans for consumers has significantly increased, so consumers will have more choices than in years past. Visit www.acanavigator.com to find out more about the available plans.
4. Accidents do happen. Health insurance helps protect you from the unexpected. Don’t let unfamiliarity with the ACA system prevent you from exploring the options available to affordably protect your family. Last year, 8 of 10 Montana families qualified for significant financial assistance with premiums.
5. Free help sorting through all the options is available to sort through which plans are best for you. Call 1-877-568-6284 or 406-430-0005 to speak to a certified Health Insurance Navigator and set up an appointment for a telephone or telehealth consultation. This is a free service funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS.