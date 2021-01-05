George Kroll, a loving husband, father, brother, grandpa and great grandpa, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2021.
George was one of 14 children born in Bridger, Montana on October 7, 1938, to Paul and Monica (Sticka) Kroll. He married Mary (Weiss) Kroll on May 4, 1963, in Lockwood, Montana. George and Mary had two beautiful daughters, Georgia and Michelle, two grandchildren, Lana (Brady) Nelson of Denver and Morgan Scott of Bozeman; one great grandchild, Avery Nelson.
In remembrance of George, memorials may be made to the Special K Ranch in Columbus, Montana, Ronald McDonald House in Billings, Montana or Yellowstone County Relay for Life or a charity of your choice in George’s name.
It’s always hardest to say goodbye to our heroes. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 7 at the Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel with a sharing time at 5:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Bridger Cemetery on Saturday January 9 at 2 p.m.
Full obituary and tributes can be seen at www.smithfuneralchapels.com