Amilyn Worlobah, MD
Glendive Medical Center

Glendive Medical Center (GMC) announced Amilyn Worlobah, MD as the newest physician to join its growing team in Family Medicine and will begin taking patients in late February.

Born in New York and raised from childhood in Minnesota, Dr. Worlobah has always had an interest in the human body, “Growing up, I was always curious about the human body, how it works, and what can be done when it does not function as it should. Getting an internship at the Mayo Clinic as a freshman in college, further solidified my interest and passion for the field. I truly see medicine as an art of healing; and being a doctor, especially in family medicine, allows me to form those meaningful connections with people where I am serving them to the best of my ability, and can also reap the reward of seeing them get better and feel better.”



