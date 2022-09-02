Glendive Medical Center logo

Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is offering a Community Blood Draw this Fall to the public to have their blood panels drawn at a discounted rate. The event will be held in Carney Conference Room in the lower level of the hospital from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 29 -30 and Oct. 3-4. Plenty of refreshments, information on GMC services, and health and wellness tips will be offered to patrons. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are pleased to offer patients this opportunity once again to maintain and improve their health and wellness”, stated Jill Domek, Vice President of Clinical Services. “Our Community Blood Draw offers them a chance to gauge where they are at in their wellness journey.” For the most accurate results, patients are asked to fast for 12 hours and drink plenty of water.



