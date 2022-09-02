Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is offering a Community Blood Draw this Fall to the public to have their blood panels drawn at a discounted rate. The event will be held in Carney Conference Room in the lower level of the hospital from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 29 -30 and Oct. 3-4. Plenty of refreshments, information on GMC services, and health and wellness tips will be offered to patrons. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.
“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are pleased to offer patients this opportunity once again to maintain and improve their health and wellness”, stated Jill Domek, Vice President of Clinical Services. “Our Community Blood Draw offers them a chance to gauge where they are at in their wellness journey.” For the most accurate results, patients are asked to fast for 12 hours and drink plenty of water.
A larger selection of panels at reduced costs is available including: Wellness $50, PSA $25, Anemia with Vitamin D $45, and A1C $20. “We are pleased to offer Vitamin D testing again as research has shown that lower levels of Vitamin D, which are typically prevalent in northern parts of the country like ours, can cause depression and fatigue, among other serious problems,” stated Amanda Gillispie, GMC Lab Manager. Patients who have had their blood drawn one time during the 2022 calendar year at GMC can take advantage of reduced prices again at the Community Blood Draw.
All labs are processed locally at GMC and results are guaranteed in Patient Connect, GMC’s electronic medical record system, within 24 hours. Patient Connect is an integrated medical record system for patients of Glendive Medical Center as well as those that doctor at Billings Clinic. Patients can sign up for Patient Connect at the event or anytime at an outpatient registration desk at GMC. Paper copies can be mailed by checking the box on the Annual Wellness form given to each patient upon arrival for their blood draw. Paper copies are typically mailed within two weeks.
Insurance will not be accepted, however, patients can submit their claim once the appointment is done. Cash, credit, and check are accepted.
For more information, contact the Lab at 406-345-3370.