Due to the fluctuations of employment for many families in eastern Montana in recent months, Glendive Medical Center has made the decision to lower fees at the Urgent Care to help offset the stress and financial burden residents in the region are facing.
“This is a tough time for many in our area,” stated Parker Powell, CEO. “After much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to lower our fees in Urgent Care, a service which provides an array of medical services for families.”
Urgent Care was established in 2018 in the lower level of Gabert Clinic and provides a full menu of services for minor illnesses and injuries at fixed, up-front costs. The services are categorized in Levels I, II, and III, depending on the severity and complexity of the illness or injury.
Urgent Care provides diagnosis and treatment for non-life threatening conditions that range from sinus and ear infections to simple fractures. Currently, Level I, II, and III fixed rates are $105, $135, and $170 respectively.
The new rates will be dropped to the following: Level I $75, Level II $120, and Level III $160 and will take effect on July 1, 2020.
“We are pleased to be able to help in any way we can,” Powell stated. “We know that ‘life’ still happens even in the midst of uncertainty and this is one way we hope to support our local families that need medical care.”
For a full list of services offered at Urgent Care, please visit their website at www.gmc.org/services/urgent-care or call 345-3311. Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday, 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm. Due to COVID-19 regulations all patients are asked to ring the doorbell to enter and will be required to wear a mask.
For the safety of other patients, if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, please call 345-8811 for an appointment first.
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in eastern Montana. Contact: 406-345-3306 for inquiries or visit www.gmc.org.