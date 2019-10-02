Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is offering another opportunity this year to the public to have their blood panels drawn at a discounted rate. The inaugural Fall Wellness Fair will be held in Carney Conference Room in the lower level of the hospital Oct. 8-10 from 7-10 a.m. Plenty of refreshments, information booths on GMC services, and health and wellness tips will be offered to patrons. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.
“We are striving to provide opportunities for patients to maintain and improve their health and wellness and the Fall Wellness Fair offers them a chance to gauge where they are at in their wellness journey,” stated Jill Domek, vice president of Clinical Services. Labs are processed locally at GMC and results are guaranteed in electronic medical records within 24 hours for patients of Glendive Medical Center as well as those that doctor at Billings Clinic. Paper copies are available through the lab two weeks following the fair.
A larger selection of panels at reduced costs is available including: Wellness $35, PSA $20, Anemia with Vitamin D $30, and A1C $15.
“We are pleased to offer Vitamin D testing again as research has shown that lower levels of Vitamin D, which are typically prevalent in northern parts of the country like ours, can cause depression and fatigue, among other serious problems,” stated Amanda Gillispie, GMC lab manager. Patients who attended the Community Blood Draw in February can take advantage of reduced prices again at the Fall Wellness Fair, even if they had their allotted second Annual Wellness Panel between February and October. Providers will be available to meet with patients in the Carney Center on Oct. 24 th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. to go over results. Paper copies will be available at that time as well. No appointment is necessary.
GMC staff is preparing for an influx of patients and therefore bloods draws will be quick and convenient. Patients can walk-in at any time all three days, no appointment is necessary. Insurance will not be accepted, however, patients can submit their claim once the appointment is done. Cash, credit, and check will be accepted at the registration table the day of the event.
For more information, contact Becca Klang at 406-345-2624.