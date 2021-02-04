Glendive Medical Center urgent care returns to full-time services

Glendive, Montana, February 4, 2021 – For several weeks, Glendive Medical Center (GMC) Urgent Care staff have noticed a consistent downward trend of COVID-19 patients and an upward return of patients seeking treatment for minor illnesses and injuries. Due to the low positive cases of COVID-19, GMC has announced Urgent Care will be returning to full-time regular patient care services beginning Wednesday, February 3rd.
“Since last March, Urgent Care has been designated for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” states Shawn Dorwart, Vice President of Patient Care Services, “It was part of our triage plan to completely separate patients with COVID-19 symptoms from our clinic.” Last summer, Urgent Care was opened up part-time to walk-in patients for regular services and has remained at this level. All patients had to notify staff of their arrival by ringing the outside doorbell where a staff member would escort them in separately to be seen. While patients seeking treatment for minor illnesses and injuries can now walk in without notification, patients who suspect they have COVID-19 symptoms will need to call ahead at (406) 345-3311 to notify staff of their arrival. Specific instructions will be given to these patients. As always, the space is thoroughly sanitized between patients. Temperature checks and masks are to be expected.
Urgent Care hours remain the same as before, Monday through Friday, 10am-6pm and Saturday, 10am-2pm. For a complete list of Urgent Care treatment services, please visit www.gmc.org/services/urgentcare.