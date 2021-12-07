Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is pleased to welcome Ruthann Rafacz, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) to their expanding Behavioral Health team. She will provide direct treatment and management of psychiatric conditions for patients in Gabert Clinic and the inpatient Behavioral Health unit.
“I am happy to be in Glendive after practicing in Idaho for many years. I have enjoyed this area after visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park and am grateful a position was open recently where I can bring my experience,” stated Ruthann, “I am looking forward to providing excellent care to patients in this region.”
Ruthann graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science and then pursued her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SUNY at Binghamton in Binghamton, New York. She received her Master of Science in Nursing and Geriatric from the University of Indianapolis, Indiana and became a certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She has practiced in Idaho as a PMHNP since 2010 where she focused on psychological disorders and mental health conditions for a wide population.
“I have worked with many demographics of people including geriatric patients and their families to provide treatment plans and education as well as art therapy. I have also provided mental health care to inmates and correction staff. I enjoy counseling patients and families in areas of health promotion, maintenance, and disease prevention, distinguishing between physical and psychological-based disorders,” stated Ruthann.
Ruthann recently purchased property and is working on building a home. She enjoys riding horseback and owns horses along with several dogs. She is looking forward to meeting more people in this area and exploring more of what the region has to offer.
“We are very fortunate to have Ruthann join us at Glendive Medical Center,” Sam Hubbard, Vice President of Operations, commented, “she brings with her an impressive and comprehensive array of experience that will benefit many of our patients.”
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in eastern Montana, providing 24-hour emergency care and a full array of medical and surgical services. In addition, GMC operates two nursing homes with 120 total skilled beds—Extended Care (36 beds), Behavioral Health (four beds), and Eastern Montana Veterans Home (80 beds)—Gabert Clinic and Pharmacy, and The Heritage (Assisted Living 13-Units).