Health Department releases 82 COVID-19 cases, add 60 new cases Oct 8, 2021

The Richland County Health Department has announced 60 additional cases of COVID-19 in Richland County residents and the release of 82 cases. These have occurred between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, 2021.This brings the total case count to 1,659 cases with 1,570 of the total cases having recovered and 18 deaths.There are currently 71 active cases in Richland County.COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Richland County Health Department on a walk-in basis.The Moderna 2-dose vaccine is available to those 18-yeas-old or older on Tuesdays between 12:30-3 p.m.The Pfizer 2-dose vaccine is available to those 12-years-old or older with limited availability. Those wishing to receive the Pfizer vaccine should call to reserve a dose.The Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson) 1-dose vaccine is also available but those wishing to receive this vaccine should call for availability.Those receiving vaccines are asked to bring their insurance card if they have coverage.The phone number is 406-433-2207.