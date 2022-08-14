DJOHNSTON MUG

Debra Johnston M.D.

The annual wellness exam is one of my favorite things to do as a doctor. It's a chance to talk about one of my passions: health promotion.

As most patients expect, our health promotion discussion includes smoking cessation, diet, and exercise. Perhaps more surprising is our conversation regarding personal safety. We talk about sunscreen, seatbelts, helmets, distracted driving or driving under the influence. And I ask if their guns are locked up.



