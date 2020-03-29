The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering up to $500,000 in grants statewide for volunteer ambulance and EMT services.
Interested organizations have until April 15 to apply.
“Town Pump recognizes the importance, commitment and sacrifice of volunteer first responders, especially in rural communities in Montana,” said Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump. “The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is providing this grant opportunity for local volunteer organizations to obtain supplies and equipment to help them serve their communities.”
Organizations can request donations for such items as defibrillators, tablets, radios and pagers, ambulance child restraints, emergency supplies or other needs.
“Volunteer emergency services depend entirely on local donations and fundraisers,” McGladdery said. “Town Pump, through its Charitable Foundation, is eager to join our neighbors in communities throughout Montana in supporting these vital services.”
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m. Grant applications are available on the Town Pump Charitable Foundation website, www.townpump.com, or email at charitablefoundation@townpump.com.
Grants will be awarded by May 29, 2020.