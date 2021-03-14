As people turn their clocks forward for daylight saving time today, the Red Cross of Montana encourages everyone to also test their smoke alarms.
“Home fires remain the nation’s most frequent disaster during COVID-19,” said Diane Wright, Montana Red Cross executive director. “This weekend, take a moment to test your smoke alarms to help protect your family against home fires.”
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.
The American Red Cross recommends each household install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if the model requires it.
Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. This is necessary because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of all smoke alarms and follow the instructions.
Practice a two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in the household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time someone may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the home, such as a neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in the front yard, where everyone can meet.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family. You can also download their free Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
Most people do not realize they have just two minutes to escape a home fire. That’s why the Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through our Home Fire Campaign. Since launching in 2014, the national campaign has helped save at least 836 lives and reach more than 2.3 million people nationwide. Visit redcross.org/HomeFires to learn more about this work.
In the first two months of 2021 alone, Montana Red Cross volunteers have helped more than 200 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning following 58 disasters, the vast majority of which are home fires. That’s a 24 percent increase in people helped over that same timeframe the previous year.